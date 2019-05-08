Publix Kitchen: Creamy Lime-Sriracha Shrimp Pasta

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

4 limes, for juice/wedges

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

3 tablespoons sriracha

2 tablespoons garlic-spice paste

14 oz Fajita mix (fresh sliced bell peppers and onions)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 (10-oz) packages frozen vegetable pasta

1 lb medium peeled/deveined white shrimp, tails removed

STEPS

1. Melt butter in large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 1-2 minutes. Combine in bowl: mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha, garlic paste, and lime juice. Place Fajita vegetables , salt, and pepper in pan; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables begin to soften.

2. Cook pasta following microwave package instructions. Add shrimp to pan; cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque .

3. Add pasta and mayonnaise mixture to pan; cook 1 minute, tossing to coat, until hot. Divide shrimp mixture among serving bowls; top with cilantro. Serve with lime wedge and additional sriracha (if desired).

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 470kcal; FAT 14 .00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 220mg; SODIUM 1400mg; CARB 44g; FIBER0.00g; SUGARS 16g ; PROTEIN 37g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 35%

