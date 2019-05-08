Publix Kitchen: Mexican-Style Chicken and Rice Bowl

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 (8-oz) package cilantro-lime (or white) rice

2 1/4 cups wat er, divided

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)

1/2 cup Fajita skillet sauce

1 can seasoned black beans, undrained (15-16 oz)

1 package chipotle cheddar salad kit (11-13 oz)

1 cup mango salsa (optional)

STEPS

1. Prepare rice following package instructions (using 2 cups water and 1 tablespoon oil).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place remaining 2 tablespoons oil in pan; add chicken and cook 2-3 minutes on each side until browned.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low; pour in skillet sauce and remaining 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook 8-10 minutes, gently shaking the pan occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and chicken is 165°F. Meanwhile, cook beans following microwave package instruct ions.

4. Cut chicken into bite-size slices. Toss salad greens with dressing from kit (reserve salad kit toppings). Assemble bowls by placing about 1 cup rice in center of each bowl , then arranging the following in small piles around the rice: beans, tossed salad greens, and chicken. Top rice with mango salsa (if using) and reserved salad kit toppings. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 640kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 1740mg; CARB 74g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 36g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 40%

