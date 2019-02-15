Publix Kitchen: Creamy Shrimp Verde

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 (15-oz) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

12 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped and divided

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup tri-pepper mix (fresh diced green, red, yellow bell peppers)

1 cup white rice

2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

3/4 cup fresh cilantro, divided

4 green onions, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed (thaw if needed)

STEPS

1. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil, peppers, and 1 tablespoon garlic in pan; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in rice, 1 teaspoon cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon each red pepper and salt; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until fragrant and rice is lightly toasted.

2. Pour in stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 18–20 minutes or until rice is tender.

3. Place 1/2 cup cilantro, 2 green onions, and cream in food processor bowl; process until pureed and mixture has thickened, then set aside. Finely chop remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and 2 green onions.

4. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Combine remaining 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper; coat shrimp with seasoning (wash hands). Place remaining 1 tablespoon each oil and garlic in pan; cook 1 minute. Add shrimp; cook 2 minutes.

5. Fluff rice with a fork; stir in black beans, then cover and set aside. Pour cream mixture over shrimp; cook and stir 2–3 more minutes or until mixture is hot and thickened, and shrimp are opaque. Serve shrimp and sauce over rice; sprinkle with remaining chopped cilantro and green onions.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 580kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 240mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 58g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 37g; CALC 15%; VIT A 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 35%

