Publix Kitchen: Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad with Rice

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

INGREDIENTS
 Nonstick aluminum foil
1 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders
1 seedless cucumber, coarsely chopped
1 Asian chopped salad kit (cabbage, carrots, tree nuts, and sesame dressing),
12-13 oz 1/2 cup spicy yum yum sauce
1 (16-oz) package cauliflower fried rice

STEPS
1.    Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Cut tenders into fourths and arrange in single layer on baking sheet; bake 16-18 minutes or until crispy.
2.    Chop cucumber, then place in large bowl with salad greens (from kit). Pour yum yum sauce and dressing packet (from kit) in small bowl; whisk until blended. Crush packet with tree nuts (from kit) into tiny pieces. Prepare cauliflower rice following microwave package instructions.
3.    Add 1/3 cup dressing mixture to salad mixture; toss to coat. Transfer tenders to second large bowl; add tree nut packet pieces and remaining 2/3 cup dressing mixture and toss to coat. Serve chicken over salad with cauliflower rice.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 620kcal; FAT 39.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 1360mg; CARB 35g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 35g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%
 