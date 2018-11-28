Publix Kitchen: Custom Cookie Swap

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

PEANUT BUTTER-BROWNIE COOKIES

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Nonstick aluminum foil

1/2 cup whole milk Greek yogurt, softened

1 large egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)

1 box chocolate fudge brownie mix (17.6-19 oz)

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup lightly salted roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped (optional)

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Steps

1. Melt butter. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with nonstick foil.

2. Beat yogurt, butter, egg, and fudge packet (from brownie mix) with electric mixer until combined. Gently stir (fold) in brownie mix until dough forms. Form 24 (1-inch) round balls of brownie mixture and place on baking sheets 2 inches apart.

3. Combine peanut butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla; stir until smooth dough forms. Form peanut butter dough into 24 equal balls and lightly press one into the center of each brownie dough ball while slightly flattening cookies.

4. Bake cookies 10-12 minutes or until edges are crisp, then cool on baking sheet 2-3 minutes before transferring to cooling rack until cooled completely. Meanwhile, chop peanuts (if using).

5. Pour cream in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds or until hot. Add chocolate, then allow to sit and melt 2 minutes. Stir chocolate mixture until smooth and combined. Spread about 1 tablespoon chocolate mixture over each cookie, then sprinkle with chopped peanuts if desired. Serve. (Makes about 24 cookies.)

BUTTERSCOTCH OAT BARS

Ingredients

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Nonstick aluminum foil

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 large egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour

2 1/4 cups old fashioned oats, divided

1/2 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 (11-oz) bag butterscotch (or caramel) morsels

3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk



Steps

1. Soften butter. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 13- x 9-inch baking dish with foil. Beat butter and sugar with electric mixer until combined and fl uff y. Beat in egg and vanilla, then stir in flour, 2 cups oats, nuts, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, and baking powder until dough forms. Reserve 1/2 cup dough for later use.

2. Press dough into prepared baking dish, covering the bottom evenly and halfway up the sides. Place butterscotch, milk, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 1 minute, stirring halfway through cook time, or until smooth and combined. Spread butterscotch mixture evenly over dough; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup oats and reserved 1/2 cup dough.

3. Bake 30-35 minutes or until edges are golden and center is set. Remove from oven and let stand 30 minutes to cool. Chill 1 hour (or overnight) before cutting into bars. Serve.

CRANBERRY-ORANGE SWIRL COOKIES

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup Deli cranberry-orange relish, drained and divided

1 orange, for zest

1 1/2 cups sugar (plus more for dusting)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup egg substitute)

3 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Plastic wrap

Nonstick aluminum foil

Prep

• Set butter out to soften.

• Drain cranberry relish. Zest orange (1 tablespoon).

Steps

1. Place butter and sugar in large bowl; beat with electric mixer until fluffy and combined. Beat in vanilla, eggs, and

zest until combined; mix in fl our, salt, and baking powder until dough is formed. Divide dough into 2 discs; wrap each with plastic wrap and chill 1 hour.

2. Dust flat surface with additional sugar to keep dough from sticking, then place 1 disc of dough on surface. Roll into a 1/2-inch-thick rectangle (sprinkling with more sugar as needed if dough begins to stick). Spread 1/2 cup cranberry relish over dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Roll dough carefully around filling, starting on one long end and pressing together slight ly, to form a log .

3. Repeat step 2 with remaining dough and cranberry relish. Freeze dough logs 1 hour (or overnight) until firm.

4. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with foil. Cut dough into 1/2-inch-thick cookies using a serrated knife, and place on prepared baking sheets 2 inches apart; bake 12-15 minutes or until slightly puffed and lightly golden around the edges. Cool 2-3 minutes on baking sheets before transferring to cooling rack. Cool completely before ser ving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Peanut Butter-Brownie Cookies

CALORIES (per 1/24 recipe} 270kcal; FAT 16.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 21g; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Butterscotch Oat Bars

CALORIES (per 1/36 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 8.00g ; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 5.00g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 50mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 14g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Cranberry-Orange Swirl Cookies

CALORIES (per 1/36 recipe} 130kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 25mg; CARB 20g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 0%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

