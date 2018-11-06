Publix Kitchen: Easy Desserts

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

CANNOLI POKE CAKE

Ingredients

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

Cooking spray

1 box white cake mix (15.25-16 oz)

3 large eggs (or 3/4 cup egg substitute)

1 cup water

1/3 cup canola oil

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

11/2 cups miniature chocolate morsels, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

3 sugar cones, coarsely crushed

Prep

• Place cream cheese and butter out to soften.

• Preheat oven to 350°F.

Steps

1. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray. Prepare cake mix following package instructions (using eggs, water, and oil), then pour into prepared baking dish. Bake 23-28 minutes or until golden and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

2. Poke holes evenly throughout warm cake using handle of wooden spoon. Pour condensed milk evenly over cake, then sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate morsels. Cool 30 minutes, then chill 30 minutes (or overnight ).

3. Place cream cheese and butter in large bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined. Add vanilla, ricotta, and sugar; beat until combined and smooth. Crush sugar cones.

4. Spread frosting evenly over cake. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Sprinkle with cone pieces and remaining 1/2 cup chocolate morsels before serving.

SIMPLE APPLE PIE ICE CREAM

Ingredients

1 cup gingersnap cookies, coarsely crushed

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1 (21-oz) can apple pie filling

Steps

1. Crush cookies. Beat whipping cream and condensed milk with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add vanilla and ginger; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently stir (fold) in pie filling and one-half cookies.

2. Pour cream mixture in large loaf pan. Smooth top and sprinkle with remaining one-half cookies. Cover and freeze 6 hours (or overnight) until firm. Serve.

SNICKER-SNAP NO-BAKE FUDGE

Ingredients

1 cup gingersnap cookies, finely crushed

3 3/4 cups white chocolate morsels

1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons pumpkin (or apple) pie spice

Cooking spray

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Steps

1. Crush cookies. Place chocolate and condensed milk in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH at 30-second intervals, stirring between intervals, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in pumpkin pie spice.

2. Coat 9-inch square baking dish with spray. Spread cookie crumbs evenly on bottom of dish. Pour chocolate mixture over crumbs and spread evenly; sprinkle with almonds. Chill 1 hour or until ready to serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Cannoli Poke Cake

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 600kcal; FAT 34.00g; SAT FAT 20.00g; TRANS FAT 1.00g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 430mg; CARB 69g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 49g; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Simple Apple Pie Ice Cream

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 590kcal; FAT 38.00g; SAT FAT 24.00g; TRANS FAT 1.50g; CHOL 120mg; SODIUM 160mg; CARB 57g; FlBER 0.00g; SUGARS 44g; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Snicker-Snap No-Bake Fudge

CALORIES (per 1/18 recipe) 300kcal; FAT 16.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 75mg; CARB 38g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 36g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

