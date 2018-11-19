Publix Kitchen: Ginger Spice Turkey and Relish

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare turkey and begin to bake (10 minutes)

• Prepare broccoli and begin to bake; prepare sweet potatoes (25 minutes)

• Prepare relish for turkey; serve (15 minutes)

GINGER SPICE TURKEY WITH RELISH

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 lb fresh turkey tenderloins

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 cups fresh cranberries (7 oz)

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup Marsala wine (or chicken broth)

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine 1 tablespoon brown sugar, ginger, curry, salt, and pepper. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle both sides of turkey with one-half of the spice mixture (wash hands).

2. Place oil in pan, then add turkey; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer to baking sheet; bake 20-25 minutes and until 165°F.

3. Remove turkey from oven; let stand 10-15 minutes before slicing. Place in same saute pan: cranberries, orange juice, Marsala, remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and remaining half of spice mixture; cook and stir 10-12 minutes or until cranberries open and mixture thickens. Slice turkey and serve with cranberry relish.

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, chopped (about 1 1/4 lb)

1 small Fuji apple, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped finely

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Steps

1. Peel sweet potatoes and apple; cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Place potatoes in micro w ave -safe bowl; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes or until potatoes begin to soft en. Meanwhile , peel and chop onion (1/2 cup).

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add potatoes; cook 3-4 minutes or until edges begin to brown.

3. Stir in remaining ingredient s; cook 4-5 minutes or until onions have softened and potatoes are fully brown. Serve.

ROASTED BROCCOLI

Ingredients

12 oz fresh broccoli florets

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup light tomato (or balsamic) vinaigrette

2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut broccoli into bite-size pieces (if needed) and place on baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake 10 minutes or until tender.

2. Pour dressing into large bowl. Add broccoli and toss to coat; top with cheese. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 660 kcal; FAT 24.00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 57g; FIBER 10.00g; SUGARS 29g; PROTEIN 46g; CALC 12%; VITA 377%; VIT C 160%; IRON 18%

Ginger Spice Turkey with Relish

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 280mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 41g; CALC 2%; VITA 2%; VIT C 45%; IRON 6%

Sweet Potato-Apple Saute'

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 210kcal; FAT 12 .00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 170mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 4%; VITA 350%; VIT C 25%; IRON 6%



Roasted Broccoli

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 90kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 8g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 6%; VITA 25%; VIT C 90%; IRON 6%

