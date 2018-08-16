Food

Publix Kitchen: Fish with Warm Salami Salad and Lemon Aioli

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS
2 oz Deli sliced hard salami, coarsely chopped
2 plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 lemon, for zest/juice
1 box frozen breaded fish (8-12 oz)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 oz baby arugula
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
2 teaspoons garlic-spice paste
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon water

STEPS
1.    Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop salami and tomatoes. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Bake fish following package instructions.
2.    Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Melt butter in pan, then add salami; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until slightly crisp.
3.    Remove pan from heat. Stir in tomatoes and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Add arugula; toss to coat.
4.    Combine mayonnaise, lemon zest, garlic paste, salt, water, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice; whisk to blend. Serve fish over salad, topped with a drizzle of lemon aioli.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 590kcal; FAT 34.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1900mg; CARB 39g; FlBER 1.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%
 