Publix Kitchen: Fish with Warm Salami Salad and Lemon Aioli

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Deli sliced hard salami, coarsely chopped

2 plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 lemon, for zest/juice

1 box frozen breaded fish (8-12 oz)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 oz baby arugula

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons garlic-spice paste

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon water

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop salami and tomatoes. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Bake fish following package instructions.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Melt butter in pan, then add salami; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until slightly crisp.

3. Remove pan from heat. Stir in tomatoes and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Add arugula; toss to coat.

4. Combine mayonnaise, lemon zest, garlic paste, salt, water, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice; whisk to blend. Serve fish over salad, topped with a drizzle of lemon aioli.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 590kcal; FAT 34.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 1900mg; CARB 39g; FlBER 1.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

