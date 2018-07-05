Publix Kitchen: French Onion Steaks

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and French bread.

• For the shake recipe, it's important to add the ingredients in the order listed. The shell topping needs the cold of the ice cream to harden.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare steaks (20 minutes)

• Prepare shakes; serve (10 minutes)

CHOCOLATE-COVERED BERRY SHAKES

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

12 oz fresh berries (about 3 cups)

4 cups vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup chocolate shell topping

Whipped topping (optional)

Steps

1. Place milk, berries, and ice cream in blender (in that order); shake chocolate topping well and pour over ice cream. Let stand 1 minute to harden.

2. Process until ingredients are well blended. Divide mixture into 4 glasses; top with whipped topping if desired. Serve.

FRENCH ONION STEAKS

Ingredients

3 oz Deli aged white cheddar cheese

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as NY strip, ribeye, or tenderloin)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (1.25-oz) packet dry onion soup mix

3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/2 cup trench-fried onions

Prep

Steps

1. Shred cheese (1/2 cup). Coat both sides of steaks with oil and soup mix (wash hands).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place steaks in pan; cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until browned. Add broth to pan; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until broth has thickened slightly and steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done).

3. Top steaks with cheese and cover pan; cook 1 minute to melt cheese. Remove steaks from pan; top with fried onions. Serve with pan sauce.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe} 960kcal; FAT 54.00g; SAT FAT 25.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 175mg; SODIUM 1250mg; CARB 68g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS Slg; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 40%; VITA 23%; VIT C 42%; IRON 20%

Chocolate-Covered Berry Shakes

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 32.00g; SAT FAT 17.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 140mg; CARB 60g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 50g; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 20%; VITA 15%; VIT C 40%; IRON 10%

French Onion Steaks

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 400kcal; FAT 22.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 1110mg; CARB 8g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS lg; PROTEIN 40g; CALC 20%; VITA 8%; VIT C 2%; IRON 10%

