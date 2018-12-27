Publix Kitchen: Game Worthy Appetizers

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

THE ITALIAN FLAT

Ingredients

2 whole grain naan (flatbreads)

2 tablespoons stone-ground Dijon mustard

6 oz Brie cheese

1 (6-oz) package Deli Italian meat (prosciutto, salami, capicola)

1 cup arugula leaves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette

1 tablespoon basil pesto

Steps

1. Cut each naan in half lengthwise to make two equal halves (naan may be irregular shapes). Spread mustard on one side of each piece.

2. Cut Brie into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Divide Brie slices on top of mustard on 2 halves; top evenly with meats and arugula. Finish with remaining naan slices to make a sandwich.

3. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then place sandwiches in pan. Brush sandwich tops with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until Brie has melted and naan is crispy. Combine vinaigrette and pesto.

4. Remove sandwiches from pan; cut into small wedges. Drizzle with pesto vinaigrette (or serve on the side for dipping). Serve.

NASHVILLE CHICKEN AND WAFFLE "POPS"

Ingredients

1 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders

16 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1 1/2 cups dry Belgian waffle mix*

2/3 cup water

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 egg

Cooking spray

1 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/3 cup dill relish

1 tablespoon sriracha garlic seasoning

1/4 cup maple syrup (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat waffle iron on medium. Cut chicken tenders into 16 (1-inch) bite-size pieces; thread each piece onto a skewer.

2. Prepare waffle mix following package instructions (using wat er, oil, and egg). Coat waffle iron with spray. Dip chicken into batter, covering completely, and place 3-4 at a time on waffle iron, 1 inch apart; cook 3-4 minutes or until browned and steaming. Repeat with remaining skewers.

3. Combine wing sauce, relish, and seasoning; serve with waffle pops. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired. Serve.

*Not e: Some waffle mixes may require different measures of liquid ingredients. Adjust as needed.

AVOCADO PRETZEL TACOS

Ingredients

1 plum tomato, finely chopped

1/3 cup banana pepper rings, finely chopped

1 (8-oz) container prepared guacamole

24 thin pretzel crisps (about 7.2-oz)

2 tablespoons freeze-dried cilantro

Steps

1. Chop tomato and peppers. Place 1 tablespoon guacamole onto 12 pretzels; press second pretzel over guacamole (to form a crispy taco).

2. Top with 1 teaspoon each tomatoes and banana peppers; sprinkle with cilantro. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

The Italian Flat

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 26.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1160mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 16g; CALC 10%; VITA 6%; VIT C 2%; IRON 10%

Nashville Chicken and Waffle Pops

CALORIES (per 1/16 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 35mg; SODIUM 900mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 8%; VITA 6%; VIT C 0%; IRON 4%

Avocado Pretzel Tacos

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 60kcal; FAT 3.00g; SAT FAT 0.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 0%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

