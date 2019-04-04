Publix Kitchen: Greek-style lam moussaka

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 large eggplant (about 1 lb)

11/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 large sweet onion, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 lb ground lamb

1/4 cup red wine (or beef broth)

11/2 cups chunky roasted garlic pasta sauce

Cooking spray

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

11/2 cups Alfredo sauce

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Nonstick aluminum foil

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place oil and onions in pan; cook 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until well browned. Stir in cinnamon, oregano, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt ; cook 1 more minute.

2. Add lamb and cook 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains. Pour in wine and pasta sauce; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Coat deep 9-inch square baking dish with spray, then spread bread crumbs in single layer in bottom of dish. Place one -half eggplant slices in single layer over bread crumbs. Pour meat mixture evenly over eggplant. Place remaining one-half eggplant slices over meat mixture. Pour Alfredo evenly over eggplant , then sprinkle with Parmesan (if desired).

4. Place dish on foil-lined baking sheet; bake 40-45 minutes or until eggplant is very tender and top has browned. Cool 10 minutes before slicing. Serve.



Nutritional Information

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 230kcal; FAT 14.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 850mg; CARB 14g; FlBER 2.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 11g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%