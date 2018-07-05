Publix Kitchen: Grilled Fish with Skinny Grains and Tangled Beet Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, whole wheat dinner rolls, and fresh-cut fruit for dessert.

• Try this recipe with any type of grilling fish.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare beet salad recipe through step 2 (10 minutes)

• Prepare and complete fish recipe (25 minutes)

• Complete beet salad recipe; serve (5 minutes)

TANGLED BEET SALAD

Ingredients

1 lemon, for zest/juice

4 limes, for zest/juice

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups beet spirals (about 12 oz)

Large zip-top bag

4 cups zucchini spirals (about 1 lb)

Steps

1. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Squeeze limes for juice (4 tablespoons). Chop garlic and cilantro (leaves only).

2. Whisk zest, juices, garlic, cilantro, oil, salt, and pepper until blended. Place beets in bag; add juice mixture and shake to coat. Let stand at least 20 minutes to marinate, tossing often.

3. Place zucchini in large bowl; add beet mixture and gently toss to tangle. Serve.

GRILLED FISH AND SKINNY GRAINS

Ingredients

1 lemon, for zest/juice

2 tablespoons cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 teaspoons salt-free garlic-herb seasoning, divided

1 (15-oz) package frozen baby lima beans

1 (8-oz) package tomato trinity mix

1/2 cup water

1 (8.5-oz) package precooked whole grain blend

24 oz white fish fillets (such as haddock, cod, or whiting)

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Steps

1. Preheat grill. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Chop cilantro (leaves only). Whisk zest, juice, cilantro, yogurt, and 1 teaspoon seasoning until blended.

2. Place beans, tomato trinity, and water in microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave on HIGH for 6-8 minutes or until just tender. Drain bean mixture. Microwave grains following package instructions. Combine bean mixture and grains; stir until blended. Cover and set aside.

3. Coat fish with remaining 3 teaspoons seasoning and oil; grill 4-5 minutes on each side or until charred and 145°F. Serve fish over grains topped with yogurt sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe} 480kcal; FAT 7.50g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 770mg; CARB 65g; FIBER 10.00g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 42g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 26%

Tangled Beet Salad

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 80kcal; FAT 3.00g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 220mg; CARB 14g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Grilled Fish and Skinny Grains

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe} 400kcal; FAT 4.50g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 550mg; CARB Slg; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 39g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

