Publix Kitchen: Grilled Marinated Steak

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1 cup seedless grapes, halved

1 small fresh jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

Large zip-top bag

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

1 lb boneless grilling steak (such as ribeye, NY strip, or tenderloin)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 cups spring salad blend

1/2 cup matchstick carrots

2 tablespoons rice vinegar



STEPS

1. Place in zip-top bag: shallots, brown sugar, soy sauce, oil, and pepper; shake to combine. Add steak and knead to coat; let stand 15 minutes (or overnight) to marinate. Preheat grill.

2. Remove steak from bag (discard marinade) and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Grill 5-6 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and steak is 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done).

3. Place in salad bowl: spring blend, onions, grapes, jalapenos, basil, cilantro, and carrots. Pour in vinegar; toss to coat. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss again. Slice steak and serve over salad.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steak, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before car ving .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES {per 1/2 recipe} 940kcal; FAT 64.00g; SAT FAT 21.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 155mg; SODIUM 1890mg; CARB 61g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 53g; PROTEIN 44g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 35%

