Publix Kitchen: Grilled Pork with Blueberry Chimichurri

Ingredients

3 limes, for juice

6 cloves fresh garlic, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

3/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1 (8-oz) package brown basmati rice

1 bag riced cauliflower-broccoli blend (10-12 oz)

1 (15-oz) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

STEPS

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Squeeze limes for juice (3 tablespoons). Chop 4 cloves garlic finely. Combine chopped garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 1 tablespoon oil. Cut pork into 4 equal pieces; coat pork with garlic mixture (wash hands), then let stand 10 minutes to marinate.

2. Place blueberries, cilantro, honey, vinegar, green onions, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, 3 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 cloves garlic in food processor bowl (or blender); pulse until desired consistency, then set blueberry chimichurri aside.

3. Grill pork 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned and 145°F; let stand to rest. Meanwhile , cook cauliflower-broccoli blend and rice individually following microwave package instructions . Drain and rinse beans, then place in microwave-safe bowl and cover; microwave on HIGH for 1-2 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time, until beans are hot.

4. Stir cauliflower-broccoli blend and rice into beans. Serve pork over rice mixture, topped with blueberry chimichurri.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 18 .00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 660mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 6%;VIT A0%;VITC0%; IRON 20%

