Publix Kitchen: Grilled Sausage and Watermelon Salsa Flatbreads

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 cup watermelon chunks

1 medium fresh tomato

3 limes, for juice

1/ 4 cup + 2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped and divided

2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped

1/ 4 cup presliced green onions

3/ 4 teaspoon kosher salt , divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 links hot (or mild) chicken (or pork) sausage

Cooking spray

4 plain Deli flatbreads

1 cup baby arugula

STEPS

1. Place in bowl: watermelon, tomatoes , onions , 1/4 cup basil , 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 1/ 2 teaspoon each salt and pepper ; toss to coat and set aside . Combine yogurt , cumin, mint , and remaining 2 tablespoons basil, 1/4 teaspoon salt , and 1/ 2 teaspoon pepper; set sauce aside .

2. Place sausages on grill ; grill 8-10 minutes or until grill-marked and 165°F, then let stand 3 minutes before slicing. Lightly coat flatbreads with spray;

grill 30 seconds on each side or until grill-marked and warm .

3. Build flatbreads by spreading yogurt sauce evenly over flatbreads ; top each with 1/4 cup arugula , sausage slices , and watermelon salsa. Serve .



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 540kcal; FAT 12 .00g ; SAT FAT 4.50g ; TRANS FAT 0.00 g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 1990mg; CARB 72g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 35g; CALC 25%; VIT A 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

