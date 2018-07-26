Publix Kitchen: Grilled Sausage Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, crusty bread, and lemonade.

• To bake cobbler: preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare following recipe instructions, then bake 35-40 minutes or until sauce is bubbly, thickened, and topping is golden.



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare cobbler and begin to grill (10 minutes)

• Prepare salad; serve cobbler when complete (40 minutes)

GRILLED SAUSAGE SALAD

Ingredients

1 small red onion

4 large fresh peaches, halved Cooking spray

4 hot (or mild) Italian sausage links (about 1 lb)

1/4 cup pomegranate (or raspberry) vinaigrette

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons fresh mint, coarsely chopped

5 oz spring mix salad blend

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Steps

1. Preheat grill. Cut onion into 1-inch-thick slices; halve peaches (remove pits). Coat onions and peaches with spray.

2. Place sausage on grill; cook 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, or until grill-marked and 160°F. Grill onions and peaches 2-3 minutes on each side, or until grill-marked and onions are tender. Whisk dressing and cumin.

3. Slice sausage; roughly chop onions, peaches, and mint (leaves only). Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat, then serve.

BERRY-PEACH COBBLER

Ingredients

2 large fresh peaches

1 lemon, for zest/juice

8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

2 cups fresh (or frozen) berries (such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries)

1 (7-oz) package berry muffin mix, divided Cooking spray

Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat grill on medium. Peel peaches (if desired) and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices (about 3 cups). Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon) . Cut butter into small cubes.

2. Combine in large bowl: peaches, berries, zest, juice, and 1/4 cup muffin mix; stir until mixed. Combine in second bowl: butter and remaining muffin mix until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Coat 10-inch cast iron skillet with spray. Pour fruit mixture evenly into skillet; sprinkle with crumb mixture.

3. Place on grill and cover; grill 25-30 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and t hickened, and topping is golden. Let stand 10 minutes to cool. Serve with ice cream or whipped topping, if desired. (Makes 9 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Grilled Sausage Salad

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 390kcal; FAT 25 .00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 670mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 17g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

Berry-Peach Cobbler

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 220kcal; FAT 14 .00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 100mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

