Publix Kitchen: Honey Balasmic Autumn Chicken

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts

1 large fresh red pear

4 cups fresh prediced butternut squash

STEPS

1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil in pan; season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 12-14 minutes, turning often, or until well-browned and 165°F.

2. Combine vinegar, honey, and Italian seasoning in a small saucepan on medium-low. Simmer 5-6 minutes or until mixture reduces by two-thirds and thickens.

3. Remove tough root end from sprouts and cut in half; place in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 minutes. Cut pear in half and remove core, then cut into bite-size pieces.

4. Add butternut squash and pears to sprouts; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes or until sprouts are tender. Drain well. Return chicken to pan on medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, sprouts mixt ure, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sprouts mixture is lightly browned. Slice chicken; serve over sprouts mixture and drizzle with balsamic sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 14 .00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 43g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 27g ; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 8%; VITA 180%; VIT C 150%; IRON 15%

