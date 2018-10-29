Publix Kitchen: Honey Balasmic Autumn Chicken

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts
1 large fresh red pear
4 cups fresh prediced butternut squash
STEPS
1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil in pan; season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 12-14 minutes, turning often, or until well-browned and 165°F.
2. Combine vinegar, honey, and Italian seasoning in a small saucepan on medium-low. Simmer 5-6 minutes or until mixture reduces by two-thirds and thickens.
3. Remove tough root end from sprouts and cut in half; place in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 minutes. Cut pear in half and remove core, then cut into bite-size pieces.
4. Add butternut squash and pears to sprouts; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes or until sprouts are tender. Drain well. Return chicken to pan on medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, sprouts mixt ure, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sprouts mixture is lightly browned. Slice chicken; serve over sprouts mixture and drizzle with balsamic sauce.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 14 .00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 43g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 27g ; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 8%; VITA 180%; VIT C 150%; IRON 15%