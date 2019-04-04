Publix Kitchen: Indian-spiced squash and chicken bowl

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups frozen (or fresh) cubed winter squash

1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1 (14.5-oz) can chicken broth

2 (10-oz) packages frozen brown rice

1/4 cup pepitas (or pumpkin seeds)

STEPS

1. Peel ginger, then grate (1 tablespoon). Cut chicken into 1/2-inch-thick slices (wash hands).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Pour oil in pan, then add ginger; cook 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, or until very fragrant. Add chicken, garam masala, and salt to pan; cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until chicken begins to brown. Remove chicken from pan.

3. Add squash, cranberries, and broth to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 6-8 minutes or until squash is tender. Meanwhile, cook rice following package instructions. Transfer rice to serving bowl.

4. Return chicken to pan with squash mixture; cook 4-5 minutes and until chicken is 165°F. Spoon chicken mixture over rice; sprinkle with pepitas. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) SS0kcal; FAT 15.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 68g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 20g; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 4%; VITA 90%; VIT C 2%; IRON 15%