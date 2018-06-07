Publix Kitchen: Italian Pie

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 (10-oz) box frozen chopped spinach

6 slices salami (11/2 oz)

1/4 cup diced pimientos, drained

11/4 lbground meatloaf blend (beef/pork)

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 cup turkey (or regular) pepperoni (1 oz)

1 (13 .75-oz) jar bruschetta spread

1/2 cup egg substitute (or 2 eggs)

2 cups shredded Italian-blend cheese

1 ready-to-bake rolled piecrust

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add ground meat and Italian seasoning; brown 5- 7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains. Drain spinach thoroughly by pressing firmly against colander.

2. Stir pimientos, pepperoni, salami, spinach, and bruschetta spread into meat; cook 1-2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside 1-2 minutes to cool.

3. Stir in egg and cheese, then transfer to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Unroll piecrust over meat mixture. (Stretch dough to fit or use extra dough that overlaps sides to cover extra space at each end of the baking dish; press edges together on each end.) Trim and seal or crimp edges.

4. Cut two small slits in center of crust. Bake 25-30 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and crust is golden. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 460kcal; FAT 35.00g; SAT FAT 11.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 26g; CALC 20%; VITA 90%; VIT C 10%; IRON 15%

