Publix Kitchen: Japanese-Style Beef Curry Stew

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1 large sweet red apple, grated

1lb beef for stew

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons garlic spice paste

2 tablespoons ginger spice paste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala (or pumpkin pie spice)

4 cups no-salt-added beef stock (or broth)

1 large russet potato

2 large carrots

1 1/2 cups white rice

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup presliced green onions (optional)

STEPS

1. Chop yellow onion (1 cup }; grate apple. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Season beef with salt and pepper (wash hands). Place oil in pot; add beef (in batches) and cook 3-4 minutes, turning occasionally, or until browned on all sides. Remove beef and set aside.

2. Add yellow onions to same pot; cook and stir 4-5 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Add garlic, ginger, and apples to pot; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until apple starts to break down. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute, stirring often. Add curry, garam masala, stock, and beef; bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 45 minutes. Meanwhile, peel and cut potato and carrots into 1-inch cubes.

4. Add carrots and potatoes to beef mixture; cook 30 more minutes or until vegetables are tender and beef is at least 145°F.

5. Prepare rice following package instructions (during last 20 minutes cook time). Stir soy sauce and sugar into stew; serve over rice, topped with green onions, if desired.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe} 560kcal; FAT 17.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 860mg; CARB 69g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

