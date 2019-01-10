Publix Kitchen: Lentil Bolognese over Zoodles

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 cups frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers)
8 oz presliced white mushrooms
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/3 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped
1 cup dry lentils
1 (28-oz) can crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups unsalted vegetable stock (or broth)
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
14 oz zucchini noodles
STEPS
1. Peel carrots and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup). Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pot; add carrots and seasoning blend. Cook and stir 5-6 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms and garlic . Cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until mushrooms have softened. Chop basil.
2. Stir in lentils, tomatoes, tomato paste, stock, vinegar, Italian seasoning, red pepper, salt, pepper, and half the basil . Bring to a boil , then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and lentils have cooked . Serve sauce over zucchini noodles and sprinkle with remaining basil.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 170 kcal; FAT 2.50g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 430mg;