Publix Kitchen: Lentil Bolognese over Zoodles

INGREDIENTS

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers)

8 oz presliced white mushrooms

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/3 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped

1 cup dry lentils

1 (28-oz) can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups unsalted vegetable stock (or broth)

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

14 oz zucchini noodles

STEPS

1. Peel carrots and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup). Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pot; add carrots and seasoning blend. Cook and stir 5-6 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms and garlic . Cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until mushrooms have softened. Chop basil.

2. Stir in lentils, tomatoes, tomato paste, stock, vinegar, Italian seasoning, red pepper, salt, pepper, and half the basil . Bring to a boil , then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and lentils have cooked . Serve sauce over zucchini noodles and sprinkle with remaining basil.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 170 kcal; FAT 2.50g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 430mg;

