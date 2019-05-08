Publix Kitchen: Kung Pao Chicken with Spaghetti Squash

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup dry-roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped

4 cloves fresh garlic , finely chopped

1 lb chicken breast tenderloins, thinly sliced

1 spaghetti squash (about 2-3 lb)

6 tablespoons water, divided

1 (12-oz) package fresh broccoli florets

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons coconut sugar

1 tablespoon sriracha

2 teaspoons vegetable oil



STEPS

1. Cut squash in half across the middle from end to end; scrape out seeds and discard. Place 1/2 squash cut-side down in microwave-safe dish; add 4 tablespoons water , then cover and microwave on HIGH for 12-15 minutes or until easily pierced with a wooden skewer or knife. Remove cover; let stand 5 minute s. Repeat with remaining half. Pull spaghetti strands out of the squash gently using a fork , then discard skin .

2. Microwave broccoli following package instructions. Place cornstarch in small bowl; whisk in soy sauce, sugar, sriracha, and remaining 2 tablespoons water. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add oil, then chicken, and cook 5-6 minutes or until brown and 165°F. Transfer to a bowl and cover to keep warm.

3. Add peanuts, onions, garlic, and soy sauce mixture to same pan; cook 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, or until very thick. Add chicken back to pan and toss until coated in sauce. Stir in broccoli, then remove pan from heat. Divide spaghetti squash among 4 bowls; top with Kung Pao chicken. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 340kcal; FAT 12 .00g ; SAT FAT 2.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 490mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 7.00g ; SUGARS 13g ; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

