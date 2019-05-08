Publix Kitchen: Lasagna Mexicana

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
Cooking spray
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes, drained and divided
1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat
1 (1-oz) packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning
1 bag frozen Southwest-blend vegetables (corn, beans, peppers, onions), (10-12 oz)
1 / 2 cup salsa con queso
1 (10-oz) can enchilada sauce
5 (10-inch) flour tortillas
8 oz Mexican-blend shredded cheese Aluminum foil
1 container Deli guacamole (6-8 oz)
STEPS
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat 9-inch square baking dish with spray . Drain tomatoes.
2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place meat in pan; brown 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains. Drain fat. Stir taco seasoning and 1 cup tomatoes into meat. Remove meat mixture from pan.
3. Add vegetable blend to same pan; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until hot. Stir in salsa con queso; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Remove pan from heat and set aside.
4. Spread 1/ 2 cup enchilada sauce over bottom of baking dish; top with 1 tortilla, 1/ 4 cup cheese, then 1 1/ 2 cups meat mixture , spreading meat out evenly. Place another tortilla on top; top with 1/4 cup cheese and 1 cup vegetables. Repeat layers.
5. Top with remaining tortilla , 3 / 4 cup enchilada sauce , 1/ 2 cup tomatoes, and 1 cup cheese. Cover dish with foil; bake 30 minutes .
6. Remove foil ; bake 10 more minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes to cool. Top with guacamole; serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/ 9 recipe) 420kcal; FAT 20.00g ; SAT FAT 8.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 1040mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 5.00g ; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 24g ; CALC 20%; VITA 15%; VIT C 15%; IRON 15%