Publix Kitchen: Lasagna Mexicana

INGREDIENTS

Cooking spray

1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes, drained and divided

1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

1 (1-oz) packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 bag frozen Southwest-blend vegetables (corn, beans, peppers, onions), (10-12 oz)

1 / 2 cup salsa con queso

1 (10-oz) can enchilada sauce

5 (10-inch) flour tortillas

8 oz Mexican-blend shredded cheese Aluminum foil

1 container Deli guacamole (6-8 oz)

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat 9-inch square baking dish with spray . Drain tomatoes.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place meat in pan; brown 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains. Drain fat. Stir taco seasoning and 1 cup tomatoes into meat. Remove meat mixture from pan.

3. Add vegetable blend to same pan; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until hot. Stir in salsa con queso; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

4. Spread 1/ 2 cup enchilada sauce over bottom of baking dish; top with 1 tortilla, 1/ 4 cup cheese, then 1 1/ 2 cups meat mixture , spreading meat out evenly. Place another tortilla on top; top with 1/4 cup cheese and 1 cup vegetables. Repeat layers.

5. Top with remaining tortilla , 3 / 4 cup enchilada sauce , 1/ 2 cup tomatoes, and 1 cup cheese. Cover dish with foil; bake 30 minutes .

6. Remove foil ; bake 10 more minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes to cool. Top with guacamole; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 9 recipe) 420kcal; FAT 20.00g ; SAT FAT 8.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 1040mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 5.00g ; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 24g ; CALC 20%; VITA 15%; VIT C 15%; IRON 15%

