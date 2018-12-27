Publix Kitchen: Lucky Pork and Beans

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 boneless Boston butt roast (about 4 lb)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (10-oz) package frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers)

1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

1 (15.5-oz) can black eyed peas, undrained

12 oz kale chopped salad kit (kale, cabbage, pepitas, dried cranberries, poppyseed dressing)

STEPS

1. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Season pork with salt and pepper. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 6-8 minutes, turning oft en, or until well browned. Remove pork from pan and drain fat , reserving 1 tablespoon in pan.

2. Add seasoning blend to same pan; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomatoes and cook 1 minute.

3. Place pork in slow cooker. Add vegetable mixture and peas over pork; cover and cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours (or LOW for 7-8 hours) or until pork is fork-tender and 195°F. Stir in vegetables (from salad kit) during last 30 minutes of cook time.

4. Remove pork from slow cooker and shred with two forks; return to slow cooker. Serve fruit and nut mixture (from salad kit) over pork and drizzle with dressing (from salad kit).

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 530kcal; FAT 31 .00g; SAT FAT 10 .00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 18g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 40g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

