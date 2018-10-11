Publix Kitchen: One-Pan Harissa Pork

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped and divided

1 lb sweet potato chunks

1 lemon, for juice

1/4 cup sun-dried tomato pesto

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 teaspoon honey

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt , divided

1 lb pork tenderloin

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon water

1 (6-oz) bag fresh English peas

STEPS

1. Combine pesto, paprika, red pepper, honey, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon mint , 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss potatoes in one-half spice mixture, then arrange on baking sheet; bake 15 minutes.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add pork; cook 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: yogurt, water, remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and mint, remaining 1 teaspoon cumin , and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix until yogurt sauce is well blended.

3. Remove potatoes from oven; toss with peas, then arrange on one-half of same baking sheet. Place pork on remaining-half baking sheet; drizzle with remaining-half spice mixture. Bake 15-18 minutes or until potatoes are tender and pork is 145°F. Let pork rest 5 minutes, then slice. Serve pork with vegetables, drizzled with yogurt sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 590mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

