Food

Publix Kitchen: One-Pan Harissa Pork

with Sweet Potatoes

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS
Nonstick aluminum foil
2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped and divided
1 lb sweet potato chunks
1 lemon, for juice
1/4 cup sun-dried tomato pesto
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
1 teaspoon honey
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt , divided
1 lb pork tenderloin
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon water
1 (6-oz) bag fresh English peas

STEPS
1.    Combine pesto, paprika, red pepper, honey, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon mint , 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss potatoes in one-half spice mixture, then arrange on baking sheet; bake 15 minutes.
2.    Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add pork; cook 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: yogurt, water, remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and mint, remaining 1 teaspoon cumin , and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix until yogurt sauce is well blended.
3.    Remove potatoes from oven; toss with peas, then arrange on one-half of same baking sheet. Place pork on remaining-half baking sheet; drizzle with remaining-half spice mixture. Bake 15-18 minutes or until potatoes are tender and pork is 145°F. Let pork rest 5 minutes, then slice. Serve pork with vegetables, drizzled with yogurt sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 590mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%
 