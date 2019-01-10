Publix Kitchen: One-Pan Southwestern Chicken and Quinoa

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick aluminum foil 1 lime, wedged

1 large sweet potato

1 (8-oz) package mini sweet peppers

1 cup tri-color quinoa

2 cups unsalted chicken stock (or broth)

1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 (1-oz) packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 (12-oz) package fresh broccoli florets

1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons avocado-cilantro dressing

STEPS

1. Prepare quinoa following stovetop package instructions (using 2 cups st oc k). Coat chicken in 1 tablespoon each oil and taco seasoning, then place on baking sheet (wash hands). Coat potatoes in 1 teaspoon oil and arrange around chicken; bake 15 minutes.

2. Coat peppers and broccoli in remaining 2 teaspoons oil and taco seasoning. Remove pan from oven and arrange vegetable mixture around chicken and potatoes; bake 10-12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is 165°F. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing chicken.

3. Divide quinoa between 4 serving bowls; top evenly with potatoes, vegetables, sliced chicken, 1/4 cup cheese, 1 tablespoon dressing, and a lime wedge. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 640 kcal; FAT 21 .00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 870mg; CARB 58g; FIBER 8.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 55g; CALC 30%; VIT AO%; VITC 0%; IRON 30%

