Publix Kitchen: One-Pan Southwestern Chicken and Quinoa

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
Click here to print the recipe
INGREDIENTS
Nonstick aluminum foil 1 lime, wedged
1 large sweet potato
1 (8-oz) package mini sweet peppers
1 cup tri-color quinoa
2 cups unsalted chicken stock (or broth)
1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 (1-oz) packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning
1 (12-oz) package fresh broccoli florets
1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
4 tablespoons avocado-cilantro dressing
STEPS
1. Prepare quinoa following stovetop package instructions (using 2 cups st oc k). Coat chicken in 1 tablespoon each oil and taco seasoning, then place on baking sheet (wash hands). Coat potatoes in 1 teaspoon oil and arrange around chicken; bake 15 minutes.
2. Coat peppers and broccoli in remaining 2 teaspoons oil and taco seasoning. Remove pan from oven and arrange vegetable mixture around chicken and potatoes; bake 10-12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is 165°F. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing chicken.
3. Divide quinoa between 4 serving bowls; top evenly with potatoes, vegetables, sliced chicken, 1/4 cup cheese, 1 tablespoon dressing, and a lime wedge. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 640 kcal; FAT 21 .00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 870mg; CARB 58g; FIBER 8.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 55g; CALC 30%; VIT AO%; VITC 0%; IRON 30%