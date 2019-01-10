Publix Kitchen: Pan-Roasted Fish with Rice and Cilantro-Edamame Pesto

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 limes, for juice

1 bunch fresh cilantro

4 cloves fresh garlic

1 (10-oz) package fresh shelled edamame, divided

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 firm white fish fillets (such as halibut, bass, or snapper), 21-24 oz

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

2 (8.5-oz) pouches quinoa and brown rice blend

4 cups baby spinach

1 cup no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

STEPS

1. Squeeze limes for juice (2 tablespoons). Remove cilantro leaves from stems (1 cup). Place cilantro, garlic, lime juice, 1/4 cup edamame, 2 tablespoons oil, and red pepper into food processor bowl; process until smooth (may need 2 tablespoons water), then set pesto aside.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Season fish with salt, pepper, and coriander (wash hands). Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add fi sh; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden and 145°F. Remove from pan and cover to keep warm.

3. Add remaining edamame, spinach, stock, and 1/2 cup pesto to same pan; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until spinach wilts and edamame is hot. Microwave rice following package instructions.

4. Place rice in dish; top with edamame-spinach mixture, fish, and a dollop of pesto. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 590kcal; FAT 19.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg;

