Publix Kitchen: Pasta Fagiolini and Italian Sausage

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

8 oz farfalle (or penne) pasta

1 (16-oz) green beans with almonds cook-in-bag

1 lb mild Italian sausage, casing removed

1 cup Deli shredded Italian cheese blend

1/3 cup lemon dressing

STEPS

1. Bring water to boil for pasta. Cook pasta following package instructions. Cook green beans bag following microwave instructions; let stand 5 minutes to cool. Chop bag contents into bite-size pieces.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Remove casing from sausage and place in pan (wash hands). Cook sausage 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, and until 165°F. Remove from heat and cover.

3. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water. Add pasta, pasta water, bag contents, cheese, and dressing to sausage in pan. Toss to coat; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 700kcal; FAT 36.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 1010mg; CARB 64g; FIBER 9.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 30%; VIT A 20%; VIT C 25%; IRON 30%

