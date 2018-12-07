Publix Kitchen: Perfect Panko Chicken

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
COOKING SEQUENCE
• Prepare chicken (15 minutes)
• Prepare carrots; serve (5 minutes)
PERFECT PANKO CHICKEN WITH HUMMUS
Ingredients
2 limes, for juice
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
4 chicken cutlets (about 1 lb)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 (8-oz) container Deli cilantro-jalapeno hummus, divided
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
2 pouches boil-in-bag rice
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon water
Prep
• Squeeze limes for juice (3 tablespoons).
• Chop cilantro.
Steps
1. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Reserve 1/2 cup hummus for sauce, then coat both sides of chicken with remaining hummus (about 1 tablespoon for each cutlet). Place panko in shallow dish; dip chicken into panko (coating both sides), then wash hands.
2. Cook rice following package instructions.
3. Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 3-4 minutes each side and until 165°F. Combine reserved 1/2 cup hummus with cilantro, lime juice, and water; drizzle sauce over chicken. Serve.
Ingredients
1 (16-oz) bag dip chip cut carrots
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Steps
1. Place carrots in microwave-safe dish; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4-5 minutes or until tender. Drain any water in dish.
2. Whisk in medium bowl: honey, chili powder, salt, and pepper until blended. Stir carrots into sauce. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Perfect Panko Chicken with Hummus
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 23.00g; SAT FAT 3.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 650mg; CARB 55g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS lg; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 2%; VITA 2%; VIT C 6%; IRON 15%
Zesty Honey Carrots
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 70kcal; FAT 0.00g; SAT FAT 0.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 180mg; CARB 18g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN lg; CALC 2%; VITA 390%; VIT C 6%; IRON 0%