Publix Kitchen: Pineapple-Jalapeno Burger

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Cooking Sequence

• Preheat grill, then prepare dip and chill (15 minutes)

• Prepare burgers and serve with dip (20minutes)



PINEAPPLE-JALAPENO BURGER

Ingredients

1/2 peeled/cored fresh pineapple

1 small red onion

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup ponzu sauce

4 (8-oz) fresh ready-to-cook stuffed burger patties

Cooking spray

4 teaspoons prediced pickled jalapenos

4 Bakery hamburger buns

Prep

• Preheat grill.

• Cut pineapple and onion into 1/2-inch-thick slices .

Steps

1. Place pineapple and onions in shallow dish; stir in pepper and ponzu sau ce. Coat burgers with spray; place on grill and cook 5 minutes (do not turn).

2. Coat pineapple and onions with spray. Turn burgers. Add pineapple and onions to grill (reserving marinade); cook 4-5 minutes, turning once, until grill-marked and t ender, and burgers are 160°F.

3. Place marinade in small saucepan ; bring to a simmer on medium for 4-5 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Place 1 teaspoon jalapenos on bottom half of each bun; top with burger, pineapple, onions, reserved marinade, and top half of bun. Serve .

PINEAPPLE-NUT WHIP DIP

Ingredients

8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 peeled/cored fresh pineapple, finely chopped

1 (6.4-oz) package praline pecans, finely crushed

8 oz whipped cream cheese

Deli pretzel crisps (optional, for dipping)

Steps

1. Thaw whipped topping. Chop pineapple; crush pecans.

2. Whisk whipped topping and cream cheese in large bowl until combined and smooth . Gently stir (fold) in pineapple and pecans. Chill 10 minutes (or overnight). Serve with pretzel crisps, wafers, or shortbread cookies if desired. (Makes 8 servings .)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Pineapple-Jalapeno Burger

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 620kcal; FAT 34.00g; SAT FAT 12.00g ; TRANS FAT 2.00g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 940mg; CARB 48g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 20g ; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

Pineapple-Nut Whip Dip

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe} 330kcal ; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 11.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 30g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

