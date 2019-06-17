Food

Publix Kitchen: Pineapple-Jalapeno Burger

with Pineapple-Nut Whip Dip

Cooking Sequence
•    Preheat grill, then prepare dip and chill (15 minutes)
•    Prepare burgers and serve with dip (20minutes)

PINEAPPLE-JALAPENO BURGER
Ingredients
1/2 peeled/cored fresh pineapple
1 small red onion
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup ponzu sauce
4 (8-oz) fresh ready-to-cook stuffed burger patties
Cooking spray
4 teaspoons prediced pickled jalapenos
4 Bakery hamburger buns

Prep
•    Preheat grill.
•    Cut pineapple and onion into 1/2-inch-thick slices .

Steps
1.    Place pineapple and onions in shallow dish; stir in pepper and ponzu sau ce. Coat burgers with spray; place on grill and cook 5 minutes (do not turn).
2.    Coat pineapple and onions with spray. Turn burgers. Add pineapple and onions to grill (reserving marinade); cook 4-5 minutes, turning once, until grill-marked and t ender, and burgers are 160°F.
3.    Place marinade in small saucepan ; bring to a simmer on medium for 4-5 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Place 1 teaspoon jalapenos on bottom half of each bun; top with burger, pineapple, onions, reserved marinade, and top half of bun. Serve .

PINEAPPLE-NUT WHIP DIP
Ingredients
8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed
1/2 peeled/cored fresh pineapple, finely chopped
1 (6.4-oz) package praline pecans, finely crushed
8 oz whipped cream cheese
Deli pretzel crisps (optional, for dipping)

Steps
1.    Thaw whipped topping. Chop pineapple; crush pecans.
2.    Whisk whipped topping and cream cheese in large bowl until combined and smooth . Gently stir (fold) in pineapple and pecans. Chill 10 minutes (or overnight). Serve with pretzel crisps, wafers, or shortbread cookies if desired. (Makes 8 servings .)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Pineapple-Jalapeno Burger
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 620kcal; FAT 34.00g; SAT FAT 12.00g ; TRANS FAT 2.00g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 940mg; CARB 48g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 20g ; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

Pineapple-Nut Whip Dip
CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe} 330kcal ; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 11.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 30g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%
 