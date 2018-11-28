Publix Kitchen: Pork and Garlic-Spinach Sauce over Vegetable Spirals

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1 teaspoon roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup prediced yellow onions

3 tablespoons garlic spice paste

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

1 cup unsalted chicken stock (or broth)

1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups baby spinach

1 container fresh squash spirals with tomatoes (about 1 lb)

STEPS

1. Cut pork into 1-inch-thick slices (about 8 pieces). Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon seasoning, then coat with flour (wash hands). Chop basil.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork and cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until well browned. Remove pork from pan and set aside.

3. Add onions to same pan; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until golden. Stir in garlic paste and red pepper if using; cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low; add stock and pork, then simmer 3-4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by one-half and pork is 145°F.

4. Stir in yogurt, Parmesan , spinach, basil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning; cook 1-2 minutes or until mixture is hot and spinach wilts. Place spirals on plate (halve tomatoes, if desired); top with pork slices and garlic -spinach sauce. Serve.

Note: Spirals will soften from heat when sauce is poured over top. Stir spirals into pan during last minute of cook time if desired.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 800mg; CARB 15g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%