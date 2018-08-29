Publix Kitchen: Pork with Tangy Lime Sauce and Savory Carrots

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 lb carrots, scrubbed

3 limes, for juice

3 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper Nonstick aluminum foil

4 boneless pork loin chops (about 11/2 lb)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

STEPS

1. Combine in bowl: fish sauce, ginger, shallots, cilantro, lime juice, and 2 tablespoons brown sugar; divide mixture in half. Combine one-half mixture with mayonnaise and reserve for carrots. Set remaining-half tangy lime sauce aside.

2. Combine in second bowl: 1 tablespoon oil, red pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar. Rub carrots with brown sugar mixture and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Roast carrots 20-25 minutes or until tender.

3. Coat pork in remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill pork 4-5 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 145°F; baste with tangy lime sauce during last minute of cook time. Serve pork with remaining tangy lime sauce on the side for dipping, and drizzle carrots with reserved mayonnaise sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 21.00g; SAT FAT 4.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 1350mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 31g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

