Publix Kitchen: Ranch House Beef and Beans

INGREDIENTS

1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

1 (15.4-oz) can Southwestern-style beans, undrained

1/2 cup mild salsa

1/4 cup cheddar-jalapeno cream cheese spread

1 (20-oz) bag refrigerated hash brown potatoes (about 4 1/2 cups)

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place beef in pan; brown 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains.

2. Stir in beans, salsa, and cream cheese; simmer 1-2 minutes or until cream cheese is melted.

3. Spread mixture evenly into a 9-inch square baking dish; top with potatoes. Bake 14-16 minutes or until potatoes are tender, then let stand 5 minut es. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 430kcal; FAT 13 .00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 1290mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 0.00g ; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

