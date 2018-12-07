Publix Kitchen: Salmon in Puff Pastry

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare salmon and begin to bake (20 minutes)

• Prepare asparagus and complete salmon; serve (30 minutes)

SALMON IN PUFF PASTRY

Ingredients

1 (17.30-oz) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

Nonstick aluminum foil

Flour (for dusting)

4 salmon fillets (11/2 lb)

2 teaspoons seafood seasoning

8 tablespoons Deli spinach dip, divided

2 oz aged Deli white cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

2 tablespoons garlic-herb butter

Prep

• Set puff pastry out to thaw.

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Coat work surface with flour. Roll out pastry sheets, using a rolling pin, into 20- x 24-inch sheets; cut each sheet in half.

2. Coat salmon with seafood seasoning. Shred cheese. Spread 2 tablespoons spinach dip over each salmon fillet, then evenly sprinkle with cheese.

3. Place 1 salmon fillet in the middle of each pastry sheet spinach dip-side down; fold pastry carefully over salmon, then place seam-side down on baking sheet.

4. Brush melted butter evenly over pastries; bake 25-30 minutes or until pastries are golden and salmon is 145°F. Let stand 5 minutes to cool before serving.

ASPARAGUS AND LEMON SAUCE

Ingredients

1 lb fresh asparagus, trimmed

3 oz Deli aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 lemon, for zest/juice

2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim asparagus and remove tough root end. Shred cheese. Zest lemon (1/2 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 teaspoon).

2. Whisk zest/juice, mayonnaise, and pepper; toss asparagus with mayonnaise mixture, then add cheese and toss again until blended. Transfer asparagus to 9-inch baking dish; bake 12-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and vegetables are tender. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 1080kcal; FAT 72.00g; SAT FAT 23.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 165mg; SODIUM 1480mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 59g; CALC 30%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 36%

Salmon in Puff Pastry

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 970kcal; FAT 64.00g; SAT FAT 19.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 145mg; SODIUM 1280mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 52g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

Asparagus and Lemon Sauce

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 110kcal; FAT 8.00g; SAT FAT 4.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL20mg; SODIUM 200mg; CARB 3g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

