Publix Kitchen: Sausage and Vegetable Supreme Quesadilla Hoagies

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped and divided

1 lime, for juice

1 small red onion

1 medium red bell pepper

1 container lemon yogurt (5.3-5.5 oz)

1 tablespoon water

1 (11.4-oz) package taco dinner kit (hard and soft taco shells, seasoning, taco sauce)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 links mild Italian pork (or chicken) sausage

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided

3 green onions

4 hoagie buns



Steps

1. Combine in bowl: yogurt, lime juice, water, 1/4 cup cilantro, and contents of taco seasoning mix packet from kit; set aside. Toss red onions and peppers with 1 tablespoon oil.

2. Place sausage, red onions, and peppers on grill; cover and cook 8-10 minutes, turning often, until sausage is 160°F and vegetables are tender. Remove from grill.

3. Place 4 soft tortillas on workspace and sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese. Place 1 sausage inside each and roll tortilla around sausage; brush all evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place green onions and quesadilla sausages , seam-side down, on grill; cook 1-2 minutes, turning often, or until grill-marked.

4. Chop all onions and peppers finely, then place in bowl with remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and taco sauce from kit; toss to coat. Crush hard taco shells into small pieces. Slice open hoagie rolls and scoop out inside bread using fingers, leaving the crust intact.

5. Place quesadilla sausages in hoagie. Top with vegetable relish, yogurt sauce, and crushed taco pieces. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 950kcal; FAT 52.00g; SAT FAT 19.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 2010mg; CARB 90g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 30%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

