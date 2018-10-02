Publix Kitchen: Sausage-Butternut Squash Raviloli

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare sausage through step 1 and start pasta (15 minutes)

• Prepare bruschetta and complete sausage; serve (25 minutes)

SAUSAGE-BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

Ingredients

2 shallots, finely chopped

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped

1 lb mild Italian chicken sausage

3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)

10 oz frozen (or fresh) cheese ravioli pasta

4 cups fresh (or frozen) prediced butternut squash

2 tablespoons garlic-herb butter

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

1. Chop shallots, garlic , and sage. Remove sausage from casing (wash hands). Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place sausage, garlic, and shallots in pan; cook 5-6 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains. Remove from pan; set asi de.

2. Pour stock in same pan; bring to a boil , then add pasta. Cook pasta 6 minutes, then add butternut squash. Cook

6- 7 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until two-thirds of the liquid has been absorbed and pasta and squash are tender.

3. Reduce heat to low; return sausage mixture to pan. Stir in butt er, spinach, and sage; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until squash breaks apart when pressed with back of spoon. Remove pan from heat; stir in cheese. Serve.

SAGE-RICOTTA BRUSCHETTA

Ingredients

8 oz Bakery baguette, sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

6 Iarge leaves fresh sage

1 cup chunky roasted-garlic pasta sauce

3/4 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Steps

1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 4-5 minutes. Cut bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place oil in pan; add sage leaves and cook 2 minutes or until leaves start to curl. Remove leaves and drain on a paper towel. Add bread slices to same pan and coat both sides in oil ; cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until toasted (in batches, if needed).

2. Place pasta sauce in microwave-safe dish; cook on HIGH for 1 minute or until hot. Crumble crispy sage leaves; combine with ricotta, salt, and pepper. Spread pasta sauce on each bread slice; top with a dollop of ricotta mixture. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) SS0kcal; FAT 26.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 1770mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 21%; VITA 158%; VIT C 36%; IRON 25%



Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 11.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1270mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 25g; CALC 15%; VITA 150%; VIT C 30%; IRON 15%

Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 260kcal; FAT 15 .00g; SAT FAT 4.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 25g; FlBER 1.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 8g; CALC 6%; VITA 8%; VIT C 6%; IRON 10%

