Publix Kitchen: Seared Steak and Bacon Pan Sauce with Tomato-Olive Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe



Aprons Advice

• Complete your meal with seasoned grains blend, dinner rolls, and assorted pastries for dessert.

• It's important to use a meat thermometer to accurately ensure doneness of the steak. This will make the difference between a perfect or overcooked steak.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare steak and begin to bake (40 minutes)

• Prepare salad during last 15 minutes steak bake time and let marinate (5 minutes)

• Complete steak; serve with salad (30 minutes)

SEARED STEAK AND BACON PAN SAUCE

Ingredients

1 (11/2 lb) boneless grilling steak (such as ribeye, New York strip, or top sirloin)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

6 slices thick-cut bacon

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup unsalted beef stock (or broth)

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 275°F. Season steak with salt and pepper, then place on baking sheet with a flat roasting rack (wash hands). Roast steak 40-45 minutes or until steak is 120°F.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Cut bacon into bite-size pieces, then place in pan (wash hands); cook and stir 4-5 minutes or until crisp. Chop shallot. Remove pan from heat, then remove bacon and set aside, leaving bacon drippings in pan.

3. Place same pan (bacon drippings) on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place steak in pan; cook 2-3 minutes on each side and until steak is 125°F (for medium rare; warm red cent er), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand 5-10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this t ime.

4. Add shallots to same pan; cook 1-2 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle in flour; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until mixture has a nutty smell. Pour stock into pan; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until combined and sauce has thickened.

5. Chop parsley (leaves only). Add bacon to sauce. Slice steak. Serve sauce over steak and sprinkle with parsley. NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steak, but is not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

TOMATO-OLIVE SALAD

Ingredients

2 tablespoons fresh basil, coarsely chopped

2 pints grape tomatoes

1/2 cup whole Kalamata olives

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper



Steps

1. Chop basil (leaves only); halve tomatoes (if desired). Place in salad bowl: basil, tomatoes, olives, and cheese.

2. Pour in oil, salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Marinate at least 10 minutes before serving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 790kcal; FAT 60.00g; SAT FAT 21.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 160mg; SODIUM 1220mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 48g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

Seared Steak and Bacon Pan Sauce

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 640kcal; FAT 49.00g; SAT FAT 19.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 160mg; SODIUM 720mg; CARB 3g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 43g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

Tomato-Olive Salad

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 150kcal; FAT 11.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 19g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

