Publix Kitchen: Shrimp Scampi with Roasted Peppers and Spinach

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 cup roasted red peppers, finely chopped

1 oz Deli Parmesan cheese, finely grated 8 oz linguine pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 oz peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed (thaw if needed)

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 oz baby spinach leaves (about 4 cups)

STEPS

1. Bring water to boil for pasta. Slice garlic. Chop peppers. Grate cheese (1/3 cup). Cook and drain pasta following package instructions.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium 1-2 minutes. Place oil and garlic in pan; cook 3-4 minutes or until the garlic edges begin to turn golden. Add peppers, shrimp, pepper flakes, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook and stir 1 minute.

3. Add broth; cook 2-3 minutes or until reduced by about one-half and shrimp have just turned pink and opaque. Reduce heat to low; stir in butter, spinach, cheese, pasta, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss until butter and cheese melts and spinach wilts. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 520kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 200mg; SODIUM 720mg; CARB 50g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 33g; CALC 15%; VITA 100%; VIT C 90%; IRON 35%

