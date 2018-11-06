Publix Kitchen: Spanish Chicken

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped and divided

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup green olives, finely chopped

1 (15-oz) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 lb chicken fillets, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (12-oz) package frozen riced cauliflower vegetable medley

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/3 cup fresh mild salsa

4 tablespoons Deli guacamole

STEPS

1. Chop cilantro (1/4 cup), onion (1/2 cup), bell pepper (1/2 cup), and olives. Drain and rinse beans . Slice chicken and place in large bowl (wash hands).

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Add olives, 2 tablespoons cilantro, oil, and salt to chicken; toss until coated. Place chicken in pan; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally , until brown and 165°F. Remove chicken mixture from pan and cover to keep warm.

3. Return same pan to heat, then add onions and peppers; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until tender. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in cauliflower medley, tomato paste, turmeric, cumin, beans, and salsa; simmer 3-4 minutes or until hot.

4. Divide "rice" mixture between 4 bowls (about 1 cup each); top with even amounts chicken and 1 tablespoon guacamole, and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 10.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 540mg; CARB 20g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

