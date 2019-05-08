Publix Kitchen: Spiced Yogurt Chicken with Creamy Vegetable Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled/grated

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 (8 .5-oz) pouch precooked brown rice-quinoa blend

2 cups plain nonfat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/ 2 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/ 2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil Large zip-top bag

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 boneless, skinless chicken fillets (or breasts), about 1 1/ 4 lb

1 seedless cucumber, sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 cup tri-pepper mix (fresh diced green, red, and yellow bell peppers)

3/ 4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Nonstick aluminum foil

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped



STEPS

1. Place in large bowl: ginger, garlic, yogurt, curry powder, red pepper, pepper, and olive oil; whisk to combine. Place one-half yogurt mixture in zip-top bag. Stir vinegar into remaining-half yogurt mixture (in bowl), then chill until ready for use.

2. Butterfly chicken. (To butterfly , lay chicken flat. Slice through center of fillet , starting with thicker side and leaving 1/ 2 inch uncut to hold top and bottom slices together .) Place chicken in zip-top bag with yogurt mixture (wash hands); knead to coat, then let stand 30 minutes (or up to 2 hours) to marinate.

3. Cut cucumber into bite-size pieces. Halve tomatoes. Chop onion. Add to bowl with remaining yogurt mixture : cucumbers, tomatoes, tri-pepper mix,

onions , rice , and 1/2 teaspoon salt ; toss to coat.

4. Preheat oven to broil. Line baking sheet with foil. Arrange chicken on baking sheet (discard marinade); sprinkle with remaining 1/ 4 teaspoon salt. Place chicken on middle oven rack; broil 15-18 minutes or until top is lightly browned and chicken is 165°F. Slice chicken; chop cilantro (1/ 4 cup). Serve chicken over vegetable salad, sprinkled with cilantro.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 400kcal ; FAT 9.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 630mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 8g ; PROTEIN 45g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

