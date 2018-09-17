Publix Kitchen: Spicy Peanut Chicken

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled/grated

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/2 lb sweet potato (or butternut squash) spirals

1 lb zucchini squash spirals

STEPS

1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili-garlic sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and 2 tablespoons oil until combined.

2. Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until brown. Add sweet potatoes, red pepper, and one-half peanut butter mixture; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender and chicken is 165°F.

3. Remove pan from heat. Stir in zucchini spirals and remaining-half peanut butter mixture until blended and hot. Sprinkle with peanuts; serve .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES {per 1/4 recipe} 640kcal; FAT 47.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 600mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

