Publix Kitchen: Spicy Peanut Chicken

INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled/grated
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1/2 lb sweet potato (or butternut squash) spirals
1 lb zucchini squash spirals
STEPS
1. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili-garlic sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and 2 tablespoons oil until combined.
2. Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until brown. Add sweet potatoes, red pepper, and one-half peanut butter mixture; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender and chicken is 165°F.
3. Remove pan from heat. Stir in zucchini spirals and remaining-half peanut butter mixture until blended and hot. Sprinkle with peanuts; serve .
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES {per 1/4 recipe} 640kcal; FAT 47.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 85mg; SODIUM 600mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 27g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%