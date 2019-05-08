Publix Kitchen: Steak Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

4 oz fresh strawberries

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup smoked almonds, coarsely crushed

2 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York st rip, or top sirloin)

3 teaspoons chipotle-roasted garlic seasoning, divided

Cooking spray

1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette

2 tablespoons fresh basil

4 oz mixed salad greens

1/ 4 cup wasabi peas

4 oz crumbled goat cheese

STEPS

1. Thread strawberries onto skewers. Coat steaks with 2 teaspoons seasoning, then coat steaks and skewers with spray . Place steaks on grill; grill 5 minutes (do not flip).

2. Flip steaks and add strawberries to grill; grill 1-2 minutes, turning skewers often, or until strawberries are charred and steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand 3 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time.

3. Place in food processor bowl: strawberries, vinaigrette, basil, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning; process until blended and smooth. Place in salad bowl: mixed greens, onions, almonds, peas, and cheese; add 1/4 cup strawberry vinaigrette and toss to coat.

4. Divide salad among serving plates; top with steak slices and drizzle with remaining strawberry vinaigrette. Serve.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks , but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 470kcal ; FAT 31.00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT0.S0g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 820mg; CARB 11g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 35g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%

