Publix Kitchen: Steaks and orange relish

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare steaks and let stand to marinate (35 minutes)

• Prepare potatoes and complete steaks; serve (25 minutes)

STEAKS AND ORANGE RELISH

Ingredients

2 oranges, peeled and segmented

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/2 shallot, finely chopped

2 limes, for juice

1 small jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Large zip-top bag

1 1/2 lbgrilling steaks (such as ribeye, NY strip, or tenderloin)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons pepitas (or sunflower seeds)

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

3oz queso fresco, crumbled

Prep

• Peel oranges and separate into segments (remove seeds if necessary), then cut into bite-size pieces. Chop cilantro (1/4 cup) and shallot (2 tablespoons).

• Squeeze limes for juice (2 tablespoons). Remove seeds from jalapeno (if desired) and chop.

Steps

1. Combine lime juice, Worcestershire, chili powder, ana pepper In zip-top bag; add steaks and knead to coat, then

marinate 30 minutes (or overnight). Combine oranges, cilantro, shallot s, jalapenos, garlic, pepitas, sugar, and salt; toss to blend and chill orange relish until ready to use.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan; add steaks (discard marinade) and cook 4-5 minutes on each side or until charred and steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand 5 minutes before slicing . Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time.

3. Slice steaks and transfer to platter; top with orange relish. Crumble queso fresco over steaks and serve. NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

SOUTHWEST POTATO SALAD

Ingredients

1lb red potatoes, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons water

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/2 shallot, finely chopped

2 limes, for zest/juice

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons chipotle-roasted garlic seasoning

3 oz queso fresco, crumbled

Steps

1. Slice potatoes and place in microwave-safe dish with water; cover and microwave on HIGH for 8-10 minutes or until tender (stirring halfway through cook time). Drain and let stand to cool.

2. Chop cilantro (1/4 cup) and shallot (2 tablespoons). Zest 1 lime (2 teaspoons); squeeze both limes for juice (2 tablespoons).

3. Whisk in large bowl: mayonnaise, seasoning, cilantro, shallots, zest, and juice. Add potatoes to mayonnaise mixture; toss gently until blended. Crumble queso fresco over top and serve. (Makes 6 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Steaks and Orange Relish

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 590mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 11g ; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 15%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

Southwest Potato Salad

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 150kcal; FAT 6.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 390mg; CARB 18g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

