Publix Kitchen: Sugar and Spice-Crusted Steak with Spiced Baby Potatoes

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare potatoes through step 1 (10 minutes)

• Prepare steak and complete potatoes; serve (30 minutes)

SUGAR AND SPICE-CRUSTED STEAK

Ingredients

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano "

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (1-inch-thick) grilling steak (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin), about 1 lb

2 teaspoons olive oil

Steps

1. Preheat large saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Combine sugar, salt, pepper, oregano, garlic, and paprika until blended. Brush steak with 1 teaspoon oil, then rub with seasoning (wash hands).

2. Place remaining 1 teaspoon oil in pan, then add steak; cook 5-6 minutes on each side or until browned and steak is 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (well done). Transfer steak to cutting board; let stand 2-3 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5-10°F during this time.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steak, but are not recommended by the USDA. Go to foodsafety.gov for more information on beef cooking temperatures.

SPICED BABY POTATOES

Ingredients

8 oz baby gold potatoes

2 tablespoons water

4 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps

1. Slice potatoes in half and place in microwave-safe dish. Add water to potatoes; cover and microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes, then drain. Chop garlic (2 teaspoons) and cilantro.

2. Preheat large, nonstick skillet on medium 2-3 minutes. Add oil, potatoes, garlic, chili-garlic sauce, and coriander; cook 4-6 minutes, stirring often, or until potatoes are very tender and garlic is crispy.

3. Remove pan from heat; add cilantro and salt. Toss to coat; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 420kcal; FAT 23.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 840mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 21%

Sugar and Spice-Crusted Steak

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 16.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 75mg; SODIUM 540mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 26g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

Spiced Baby Potatoes

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 150kcal; FAT 7.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

