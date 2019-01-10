Publix Kitchen: Sunshine Salmon and Asparagus-Almond Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare salmon through step 1 (15 minutes)

• Prepare salad through step 2 (10 minutes)

• Continue salmon and complete salad; serve (20 minutes)

SUNSHINE SALMON

Ingredients

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped

2 oranges

1/2 cup sweet white wine (or chicken broth)

4 salmon fillets (11/2 lb), skin removed

1 teaspoon salt-free garlic-herb seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 tablespoon country Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Prep

• Chop garlic (1 teaspoon) and dill.

• Cut 1/2 orange into 1/4-inch-thick slices (rounds), then cut slices into quarters. Squeeze remaining 1 1/2 oranges for juice (about 1/2 cup).

Steps

1. Place wine, orange juice, garlic, dill, and orange slices in large saute pan and cover; bring to a boil on medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer uncovered 7 minutes.

2. Check fish for bones. Season salmon on both sides with garlic seasoning and pepper (wash hands). Add salmon to wine mixture; simmer 3-4 minutes on each side and until salmon is 145°F (and opaque and separates easily). Transfer salmon to serving dish.

3. Add marmalade and mustard to wine mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until marmalade dissolves and sauce thickens. Remove pan from heat; stir in butter (gently, so fruit stays intact). Pour sauce over salmon. Serve.

ASPARAGUS-ALMOND SALAD

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb fresh asparagus spears

3 tablespoons smoked almonds, finely chopped

1 oz Deli Manchego cheese, finely grated (optional)

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon canola oil

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Prep

• Cut asparagus into bite-size pieces, removing tough root end.

• Chop almonds. Remove rind from cheese; grate cheese. Halve tomatoes.

Steps

1. Cut asparagus into bite-size pieces, removing tough root end. Chop almonds. Remove rind from cheese (if using); grate cheese. Halve tomatoes.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add asparagus; cook and stir 3 minutes.

3. Stir in tomatoes, vinegar, and pepper; cook and stir 2-3 more minutes or until tomatoes and asparagus are softened. Remove pan from heat; sprinkle with nuts and cheese. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 530kcal; FAT 27.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 430mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 17g; PROTEIN 40g; CALC 8%; VITA 46%; VIT C 80%; IRON 16%

Sunshine Salmon

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 420kcal; FAT 22.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 190mg; CARB 14g; FIBER 1.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 34g; CALC 4%; VITA 6%; VIT C 50%; IRON 6%

Asparagus-Almond Salad

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 110kcal; FAT 5.00g; SAT FAT0.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL0mg; SODIUM 240mg; CARB 13g; FlBER 4.00g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 4%; VITA 40%; VIT C 30%; IRON 10%

