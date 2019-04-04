Publix Kitchen: Sweet Potato Spoon Bread

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 cups whole milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

Cooking spray

1 package refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes (20-24 oz)

5 large eggs (or 11/4 cups egg substitute)

1 package corn muffin mix (6-8.5 oz)

2/3 cup apple butter

Small zip-top (or pastry) bag

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place in large microw ave -safe bowl: milk, butter, salt, and peppers; microwave on HIGH for 3-4 minutes or until warm and butter is melted. Remove from microwave and whisk to combine.

2. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray. Combine in second large bowl: sweet potatoes, eggs, and corn muffin mix; slowly whisk in milk mixture until combined. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.

3. Place apple butter in zip-top bag, then seal bag and snip off one corner. Squeeze lines of apple butter lengthwise over batter (about 2 inches apart), then carefully drag a knife though batter vertically to create design.

4. Bake 40-45 minutes or until edges are golden and center is set. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 330mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 6g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%