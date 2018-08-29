Publix Kitchen: Taco Zucchini Boats

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 (12.7-oz) package frozen protein blend vegetables

2 medium zucchini

Cooking spray

1 lb ground turkey

3/4 cup fresh mild salsa

1 (1-oz) package reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1/2 cup fat-free sour cream

2 cups shredded lettuce

3 tablespoons avocado-ranch dressing

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Microwave vegetable blend following package instructions. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; scoop out seeds and pulp, leaving a 1/4-inch-thick shell. Chop scooped-out portion. Coat 9-inch square baking dish with spray; place vegetable blend in dish, then add zucchini boats cut-side up and set aside.

2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 1-2 minutes; remove from heat and coat with spray. Place turkey in pan; brown 5-7 minutes, stirring to crumble, and until no pink remains. Stir in chopped zucchini, salsa, and seasoning; simmer 5-6 minutes or until mixture has thickened and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream.

3. Fill zucchini boats with turkey mixture (sprinkle any remaining around zucchini boats). Cover and bake 10-12 minutes or until boats are just fork-tender. Toss lettuce with dressing; top boats with lettuce. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 340kcal; FAT 12.00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 80mg; SODIUM 800mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 7.00g; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 28g; CALC 8%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

