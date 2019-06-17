Publix Kitchen: Thai Beef with Carrot-Basil Salad

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Ingredients

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

1 (0.75-oz) bag fresh basil, coarsely chopped and divided

2 limes, for juice

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 lb ground chuck beef

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 cup clam juice

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 (8.5-oz) package precooked jasmine rice

2 cups matchstick carrots

1/2 cup presliced green onions

STEPS

1. Remove cilantro leaves from st ems, then chop (1 / 4 cup). Chop basil (about 3/ 4 cup). Squeeze limes for juice (4 t ablespoons) .

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add beef; brown 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble , and until nopink remains. M eanwhile , combine 2 tablespoons lime juice, sugar , salt , garl ic, red pepper, clam juice, and soy sauce.

3. Drain beef, then return to pan; add lime juice mixture . Cook and stir 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by about one-half and mixture t hickens. Remove pan from heat ; stir in 1/2 cup basil. Prepare rice following microwave package inst ructions .

4. Combine remaining 1/4 cup basil, cilantro, carro ts , and green onions. Whisk remaining 2 tablespoons each lime juice and oil; toss with carrot mixture until evenly coated. Serve beef mixture over rice; top with carrot mixture .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 460kcal ; FAT 26.00g; SAT FAT 6.00g; TRANS FAT 0.50g; CHOL 70mg; SODIUM 600mg; CARB 33g; FIBER 2.00g ; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 24g; CALC 4%; VITA 220%; VIT C 25%; IRON 15%

