Publix Kitchen: Zesty Grilled Pork Tenderloin over Vegetables

INGREDIENTS

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1/ 4 cup + 1 teaspoon ginger salad dressing

Large zip-top bag

1/ 4 cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

1 package vegetable-rice side dish mix (5.4- 5.9 oz)

Cooking spray

1 package frozen steam-in-bag protein-vegetable blend (10 .8- 12 oz)

STEPS

1. Place pork and 1/4 cup dressing in bag; knead to coat and let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

2. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Melt butter. Combine butter, pepper sauce, and remaining 1 teaspoon dressing. Prepare rice side dish following stovetop package instructions.

3. Coat pork with spray (discard marinade); grill 10-12 minutes, turning often, or until grill-marked and 145°F. Brush with sauce during last 1 minute of cook time. Let pork stand 5 minutes.

4. Prepare vegetable blend following microwave package instructions. Slice pork and serve with rice and vegetables.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 530kcal; FAT 25.00g ; SAT FAT 9.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 910mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 6.00g ; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 4%; VITA 20%; VIT C 10%; IRON 15%

