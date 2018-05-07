Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with a seafood cook-in-bag, fresh salad blend,dinner rolls, and fresh-baked cookies for dessert.

• You can turn the watermelon ice pops into a fun adult ice pop or drink by changing the juice to sparkling sweet wine.



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare Watermelon Ice Pops and begin to freeze (5 minutes)

• Prepare Blueberry-Pineapple Delight; serve both when complete (2 hours, 25 minutes)

WATERMELON ICE POPS

Ingredients

1 cup Deli lemonade 12 oz watermelon juice

4 cups seedless watermelon chunks (about 1 lb) 2 cups frozen (or fresh) strawberries

2 (10-ct) ice pop molds (with ice pop sticks)

Steps

1. Place all ingredients into blender (or food processor bowl); pulse until combined.

2. Divide mixture evenly between molds. Freeze 2 1/2 hours (or overnight) or until ftrm . Serve.

Note : Mixture makes about 4 cups liquid ; may be divided into other molds or ice cube trays, or served as a drink, if desir ed.

BLUEBERRY-PINEAPPLE DELIGHT

Ingredients

12 oz frozen (or fresh) blueberries, thawed 8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed

8 oz cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

11/2 cups cinnamon almonds (or praline pecans) 1 (8-oz) can crushed pineapple in juice, drained 1 cup water

1 (3-oz) package cherry (or favorite berry) gelatin dessert mix

Steps

1. Thaw berries and whipped topping. Set cream cheese out to soften . Melt butter. Place nuts in food processor bowl; process until ftne crumbs form, then pour into 9-inch baking dish with butter. Blend nuts and butter with fingers; spread evenly over bottom of dish.

2. Place cream cheese in large bowl; beat with electric mixer until fluffy. Gently stir (fold) in whipped topping. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over crust, then chill 30 minutes. Drain pineapple.

3. Place 1 cup water in large microwave-safe dish. Microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes or until boiling. Stir in gelatin mix until dissolved; add blueberries and pineapple. Pour gelatin mixture evenly over cream cheese layer. Cover and chill 1 hour (or overnight). Serve. (Makes 9 servings.)



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 385kcal ; FAT 22.00g ; SAT FAT 12 .00g ; TRANS FAT O.OOg; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 135mg; CARB 42g ; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 37 g; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%



Watermelon Ice Pops

CALORIES (per 1/ 20 recipe) 25kcal; FAT 0.00 g; SAT FAT 0.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 0mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 4.00g ; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN Og; CALC 0%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

Blueberry-Pineapple Delight

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 360kcal ; FAT 22 .00g ; SAT FAT 12 .00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 135mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS 32g ; PROTEIN Sg; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

